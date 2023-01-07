Odho opens crime scene unit in Saudabad

Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho on Friday inaugurated a crime scene unit at the Saudabad Headquarters in District Malir.
High-ups of the Sindh Police attended the inauguration ceremony. Odho was briefed about the crime scene unit and informed that 25 crime scene units in Karachi were working round the clock in different districts and over a dozen trained forensic experts had been deployed in each unit.
He visited the unit and briefly addressed the officers and employees and apprised them about the importance and utility of the unit. The main purpose of the unit is to collect evidence from the crime scene so that the investigating officers could get help in catching the culprits and punish them on the basis of solid evidences. During his address, the police chief also announced provision of 31 vehicles equipped with modern technology for the crime scene unit.
Tilism Theatre & Dance FestivalThe Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’...
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has announced it will provide all possible support for organising the 28th...
The interview phase of candidates who passed the written test of the IBA Karachi for the post of finance director at...
Gearing up for the upcoming local government elections in Karachi, the Pakistan Peoples Party has announced a march...
The Directorate of Electronic Media & Publications Karachi organised a digital photographic exhibition and an...
A suspected robber was killed while three others were arrested in an injured condition during separate encounters with...
Comments