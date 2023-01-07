Odho opens crime scene unit in Saudabad

Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho on Friday inaugurated a crime scene unit at the Saudabad Headquarters in District Malir.

High-ups of the Sindh Police attended the inauguration ceremony. Odho was briefed about the crime scene unit and informed that 25 crime scene units in Karachi were working round the clock in different districts and over a dozen trained forensic experts had been deployed in each unit.

He visited the unit and briefly addressed the officers and employees and apprised them about the importance and utility of the unit. The main purpose of the unit is to collect evidence from the crime scene so that the investigating officers could get help in catching the culprits and punish them on the basis of solid evidences. During his address, the police chief also announced provision of 31 vehicles equipped with modern technology for the crime scene unit.