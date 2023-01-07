Interviews conducted for filling finance director’s post at 25 govt varsities

The interview phase of candidates who passed the written test of the IBA Karachi for the post of finance director at 25 government universities of Sindh has been completed.

Chairman Dr Prof Tariq Rafi presided over a meeting of the search committee in this regard. In the meeting, concern was expressed about the success of only five candidates in the test and it was said that this situation arose due to passing percentage.

Seventy-eight candidates participated in the written test of the IBA Karachi, but instead of keeping the passing percentage at 50 per cent, it was unnecessarily increased to 60 per cent due to which 94 per cent of the candidates could not pass the test. In this way, the appointment of permanent director of finance to 20 universities will be further delayed and ad hocism will continue in these universities.

Shujaat Ali, Jatin Kumar, Muhammad Umair, Hasan Javed Iqbal and Syed Jahanzeb were among the five successful candidates who were interviewed by the search committee. The majority of the candidates expressed their desire to be posted in the universities of Karachi during the interviews. Four of them have done master’s while one is a CA. It should be remembered that three-and-a-half-years ago, during the tenure of former secretary boards and universities Riazuddin, there was a written test for the post of finance director oin the universities of Sindh, which was conducted by the IBA Karachi and the passing percentage was set at 50 per cent. However, few candidates passed the test, after which the Boards and Universities Department decreased the passing percentage to 40 per cent with the approval of the Sindh chief minister. After this, the director of finance was appointed to 16 universities for a period of three years. The interesting thing is that instead of learning from the mistakes of his predecessor, the current secretary of boards & universities has put the universities in a more complicated situation.