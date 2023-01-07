Suspected robber killed, three arrested in police encounters

A suspected robber was killed while three others were arrested in an injured condition during separate encounters with police on Friday.

An encounter took place between Taimuria police and suspected robbers in North Nazimabad’s Block L where a robber was killed and another arrested in an injured condition. The casualties were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the dead was identified as 31-year-old Sarwar, son of Talib, while the injured as Liaquat, 30, son of Khursheed. The police seized weapons and a motorcycle from their possession.

In a separate encounter between police and suspected robbers, a robber was arrested in injured state near Bagh-e-Malir. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment. He was identified as Yasir, 25, Nasarullah.

Moreover, a suspected robber was arrested in an injured state during an exchange of fire with police in Korangi. The robber was taken to the JPMC where he was identified as 32-year-old Asif, son of Farzan.