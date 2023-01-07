Rs15bn being spent to ensure development turnaround in District Central: Dr Asim

PPP senior leader and former federal minister Dr Asim Hussain has said that numerous development schemes of a total cost of Rs15 billion have been launched in District Central of Karachi in the past six months to build its basic civic infrastructure as the city has been in shambles for the past many decades.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the PPP leader said more such development schemes would be launched in District Central very soon to uplift its infrastructure and make it a livable place for its residents.

Dr Asim Hussain, who is also a native of District Central, conceded that the district had been the most neglected place in Karachi for the past three to four decades. causing serious trouble to its residents.

He said he had decided to take an interest in the development of the district after realising that if the deterioration of the situation continued any further at the same pace as had been continuing for the past several years. the place would simply become inhospitable for its residents.

The PPP leader said different civic agencies and their services in the district, including the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board, the Sindh Building Control Authority, and the district administration, had been under the control of different “mafias’ that had been working against the public interest.

He told the media persons that as per the latest decision of the Sindh cabinet, the control of all the shanty settlements in District Central would be transferred from the Sindh Katchi Abadi Authority to the new town municipal administrations to be established in the area. He said the town administrations would be fully responsible for ensuring development and handling other civic affairs in these slum and underprivileged areas of the district.

Dr Asim Hussain said that efforts were underway to get a due share for the development of the district from the provincial government in accordance with its population. He said that different executing agencies of the Sindh government had been building development projects in the district and he had nothing to do with the development funds being spent in the area.

He said a scheme was being executed to turn around some 100 public parks in the district as 43 parks had already been launched after their renovation and neighbourhood committees had been formed to take care of the newly revived public recreational facilities.

To a question, he said that whoever emerged victorious in the upcoming local government elections in the city, irrespective of political affiliations, would get the ownership of these development programmes being executed in the district as there wouldn’t be any issue in this regard due to any political differences.