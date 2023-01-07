Police fail to trace muggers who shot woman dead in Jauhar

Police have yet to trace and arrest the suspects involved in the murder of a woman who was gunned down during a mugging bid in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area on Thursday.
However, a case was registered at the Sharea Faisal police station on Friday on the complaint of a brother of the victim, Sana Tariq, and provisions of murder and robbery were included in the FIR.
“I went with my sister in a car at 8:10pm to get our mother's medicine,” the complainant stated in the FIR. “I went to a medical store to get medicine and my sister stayed in the car,” he said, adding that he heard shots while he was buying the medicine.
“When I got out, there was a rush around my car,” he said. The crowd said two suspects on a motorcycle tried to rob the woman at gunpoint and shot her when she put up resistance. The suspect took away the wallet and Rs5,000 of the victim’s brother from the car.
This was the second murder in Karachi during muggings in just first five days of the new year. Sana Tariq, who was resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, was shot dead near Jauhar Chowrangi. She suffered a bullet wound to her torso.
