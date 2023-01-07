Govt authorities barred from announcing, launching new projects before LG polls

Sindh’s election commission, while taking action of violations of the code of conduct for the upcoming local bodies elections, removed banners and flags of political parties from government buildings on Friday.
The election commission instructed the relevant government authorities not to announce new projects while provincial ministers and high-ups would not be able to inaugurate any ongoing development projects until the conduct of the elections.
In this regard, Korangi District Monitoring Officer Khuda Bakhsh and his team removed all the banners placed in connection with the election campaign from all government buildings located in the district.
Meanwhile, the electoral body sent letters to the administrator, deputy commissioners, chief engineers, and PWD departments, directing them not to initiate any new development projects.
According to the code of conduct for the local bodies polls, the government authorities can’t announce any new project before the elections are held. Even the completed development projects should not be inaugurated; otherwise, it will be considered a violation of the code of conduct and action will be taken according to the law.
