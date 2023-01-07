Acid attack over ‘marriage refusal’ leaves three siblings injured

In a horrendous incident of acid attack, two teenage sisters and their brother suffered burn injuries in Korangi Industrial Area on Friday evening.

Acid was thrown at Waqas, 19, son of Ghulam Abbas, and his two teenage sisters Saima, 19, and Saira, 16, on a main road near Bagh-e-Korangi within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station.

Station House Officer (SHO) Aurangzeb Khattak said the acid burn victims were shifted to the Civil Hospital’s burns ward where their condition was pronounced stable. It was revealed during the investigation that the three siblings were residents of Gulzar Colony and worked as labourers at a textile firm in Korangi Industrial Area.

On Friday evening, they were returning home on a motorcycle when a tyre of the motorcycle was punctured near Bagh-e-Korangi. While they were taking the motorcycle to a puncture shop, two unidentified persons stopped near them and after using foul words, one of the motorcyclists threw acid on the siblings and fled.

SHO Khattak said the victims’ father had claimed that he knew the suspects involved in the incident and would nominate them in the FIR. Ghulam Abbas, the father of the victims, spoke to the media at the hospital where he narrated that his son was bringing his sisters home from the factory on the motorcycle when some mechanical problem occurred. It was then two motorcyclists came and threw acid on them. He alleged that a man, Amir, had asked for marriage with one of his daughters and he threw acid with his partner on her for not accepting the marriage proposal.

The father claimed that Amir had been harassing his daughter for several days. Abbas added that the faces and eyes of his daughters had been affected due to the acid attack. SHO Khattak said police were checking for the availability of CCTV footage of the crime and making efforts to arrest the culprits.