Ninth grade student’s life cut short in campus shooting

In a tragic incident, a teenager was gunned down on Friday afternoon by his classmate in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Ahsan Akhtar, 19, was shot dead at an educational institute in Madina Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-G within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.

Station House Officer (SHO) Arshad Janjua said that when the police received the information, they rushed to the site where they found a young man lying critically wounded in a classroom of the institute.

He was immediately taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later to the Civil Hospital Karachi where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased had received bullet wounds in his chest, which became the cause of his death.

During the investigation, it was found that Ahsan was a resident of the same area and studying in grade 9 at a private school where the incident took place. SHO Janjua said that teachers and the principal of the school, Sadaf, told police that the deceased student had a brawl with one of his classmates, Luqman, on Thursday, but teachers intervened and resolved the matter after giving them a warning.

Teachers told the police that on Friday afternoon, Luqman came to the school carrying a gunny bag. After entering the classroom, he took out a Kalashnikov rifle from the bag and opened fire, due to which Ahsan and another student were injured. The suspect fled after the shooting. Luqman was also a resident of the same area, the SHO said, adding that a police team also raided his house but his family said he had not come to the house.

The officer said the police were checking for the availability of CCTV footage and mobile phone record of the suspect and soon he would be arrested. The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained as none of the witnesses exactly knew why the two students had quarrelled.