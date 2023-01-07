The recent incidents of terrorism in Tank and Bannu have set alarm bells ringing across our security apparatus. PM Shehbaz Sharif has promised to clampdown on the elements responsible for the resurgence in terror attacks across the country.
It appears that a new National Action Plan (NAP) might be on the cards. It is now becoming clear that we have failed to address the root of terrorism in our country. If there is to be a new NAP, it cannot follow the same path as the old one. Although it was quite successful in reducing terrorist activities, it failed to eradicate the terror groups responsible for the carnage. This must be the goal of the new NAP.
Laiba Zafar
Lahore
If the government of Pakistan was even half-serious about combating crime and militancy, it would do something about...
This refers to ‘Lightning speed’ by Shaista Anwar Kirmani. It’s quite unfair to deem the whole Pakistani system...
During an interview with a local news channel about the upsurge in Afghan-origin attacks on our soil, Federal Interior...
In Pakistan, the chicken is no longer a flightless bird. Across our markets, chickens are soaring ever higher....
The government has done an amazing job of relocating the Abbottabad passport office. The new passport office is...
Public opinion is being moulded in favour of a technocratic government to implement the remaining IMF conditions. The...
Comments