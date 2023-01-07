The recent incidents of terrorism in Tank and Bannu have set alarm bells ringing across our security apparatus. PM Shehbaz Sharif has promised to clampdown on the elements responsible for the resurgence in terror attacks across the country.

It appears that a new National Action Plan (NAP) might be on the cards. It is now becoming clear that we have failed to address the root of terrorism in our country. If there is to be a new NAP, it cannot follow the same path as the old one. Although it was quite successful in reducing terrorist activities, it failed to eradicate the terror groups responsible for the carnage. This must be the goal of the new NAP.

Laiba Zafar

Lahore