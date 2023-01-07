No more guns

If the government of Pakistan was even half-serious about combating crime and militancy, it would do something about the massive number of registered and unregistered civilian firearms in this country. These include deadly automatic machine guns and rocket launchers. No wonder our police are helpless in confronting the criminals and militants, in many cases, it is simply outgunned. Pakistan’s only option is to launch a massive nation-wide deweaponization operation. A simple three-point agenda needs to be executed across Pakistan. Ban issuance of all weapon licences. Demand the surrender of all illegal weapons. Initiate buy-back schemes for all licensed weapons.

Any who refuse to comply must face severe consequences. Ideally these operations should be conducted by the police. However, having been heavily politicized, the police have lost their capacity to check even roadside mugging. The army is the only organization left that can undertake this task.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi