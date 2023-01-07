The two Talibans

During an interview with a local news channel about the upsurge in Afghan-origin attacks on our soil, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah is reported to have hinted that Islamabad might target the TTP in Afghanistan if Kabul does not take action to dismantle them. In reply, the Afghan National Defence Ministry called Sanaullah’s comments “baseless” and “provocative” and claimed it was ready to defend Afghanistan. Instead, the Afghan side urged for dialogue and collective dispute resolution.
The Afghan officials are of course right to recommend that problems and disputes between the two neighbours ought to be resolved through dialogue. However, the sad fact is that previous dialogues and resolutions between the two sides have not led to the desired results.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
