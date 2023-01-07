Airborne chickens

In Pakistan, the chicken is no longer a flightless bird. Across our markets, chickens are soaring ever higher. According to reports, the bird has hit an astonishing height of Rs650 per kilogram. In my opinion, this sharp rise in prices has been caused by the relevant authorities’ refusal to release GMO soybean shipments.

The Pakistan Poultry Association plans to hold a protest on Thursday to pressurize the government into releasing the soybean imports. Rather than focusing on politics, the government should take serious steps to minimize this inflation.

Ainee Munir

Lahore