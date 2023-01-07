Creative austerity

The government has done an amazing job of relocating the Abbottabad passport office. The new passport office is located way outside the city where there is no public transport.
It literally stands on top of a hill with a broken access road. They made sure that people think twice before planning to apply for a passport, thereby saving valuable public funds.
Shahrzad Khattak
Abbottabad
The recent incidents of terrorism in Tank and Bannu have set alarm bells ringing across our security apparatus. PM...
If the government of Pakistan was even half-serious about combating crime and militancy, it would do something about...
This refers to ‘Lightning speed’ by Shaista Anwar Kirmani. It’s quite unfair to deem the whole Pakistani system...
During an interview with a local news channel about the upsurge in Afghan-origin attacks on our soil, Federal Interior...
In Pakistan, the chicken is no longer a flightless bird. Across our markets, chickens are soaring ever higher....
Public opinion is being moulded in favour of a technocratic government to implement the remaining IMF conditions. The...
Comments