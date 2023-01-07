 
Saturday January 07, 2023
Newspost

Creative austerity

January 07, 2023

The government has done an amazing job of relocating the Abbottabad passport office. The new passport office is located way outside the city where there is no public transport.

It literally stands on top of a hill with a broken access road. They made sure that people think twice before planning to apply for a passport, thereby saving valuable public funds.

Shahrzad Khattak

Abbottabad

