Economic hitmen

Public opinion is being moulded in favour of a technocratic government to implement the remaining IMF conditions. The people supporting this move fail to realize that our finance system is already dominated by technocrats who fully imbibe the West’s neoliberal playbook.

These individuals have always done the West’s bidding at a tremendous cost to our economy. The IMF has used these technocrats to weaponize austerity and financial discipline, strangling our economic growth.

Ali Ashraf Khan

Karachi