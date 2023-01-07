The lender of last resort has agreed to work with the Pakistani authorities yet again to try and pull the country back from the brink. The news that the IMF has agreed to field its review mission to the country on the personal intercession of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will no doubt placate the markets somewhat and put paid to the rumours of an imminent default. And to be sure, this is a welcome development, especially as the 9th review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) has been overdue for months now and the time for the 10th review is almost upon us. If the Fund agrees to club the two reviews together, the cash injection and the resulting respite will be substantial. Nevertheless, it cannot be overemphasized that the Fund’s assistance does not resolve our fundamental problems. All it does is afford Pakistan temporary respite to allow the managers of our economy an opportunity to get their act together.

Also, it may not be out of place here to loudly wonder why the PM had to wait until now – when the country’s forex reserves have plummeted to around $5.6 billion? Was the government stalling to make a point? Was it an act of political brinkmanship? Whatever it was, the results have not been pretty. And while Finance Minister Dar may see this development as a vindication of his persistent position that Pakistan is not about to default, will he look back over the last few months and see how we got here in the first place? In hindsight, it seems that the rupee’s exchange value, the old finance wizard’s much vaunted strength in the hot seat, has become his Achilles’ heel this time – backfiring as the price differential between the interbank and curb markets grew, driving a large part of workers’ remittances into the grey market, giving non-resident Pakistanis with foreign currency accounts back home a fright, and prompting importers to park their proceeds abroad.

That the IMF’s decision to field the review mission came only after the PM interceded with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva also points to a divergence of views between the Fund’s Washington headquarters and its resident mission in Pakistan. The grapevine has been rife with gossip over the last couple of weeks that somebody at the Fund’s country mission is inclined to let Pakistan face a tough time. If this is indeed the case, it’s a crying shame, especially as it could have been the reason for the apparent logjam between the Fund and the Pakistani authorities – notwithstanding Dar’s insistence that Pakistan is fully compliant on all metrics for the 9th review – that fed the rumour mill run by the hard-bargaining opposition and nearly wrecked the economy. Sharif’s version of his interaction with the IMF MD reaffirms yet again how Pakistan’s intimate ties with China and the Arab world have always stood us in a good stead at global forums. The US administration also has undeniable sway on the IMF’s decision-making. The government should double down on its efforts to repair any damage done to relations with these countries by the previous government’s cavalier attitude, especially as our Fund programme hinges on our success to secure bilateral financing arrangements.

In the final analysis, however, all these financing arrangements end up adding to Pakistan’s already substantial public debt burden. Dar may have a point when he says debt rollover is routinely used by financial managers all over the world, but the only legitimate use of this tool is to gain more space to kickstart the economy. If we compare the last two statements of Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves position by the central bank, it is clear the reserves eroded by $245 million because of debt service payments. The slide would certainly have been much larger had the government not made imports virtually impossible by means of administrative curbs on LCs notwithstanding its lip service of opening up essential imports. But as extreme as the measure is, we cannot let it stand and run the country’s economy, especially as import compression is already taking its toll on exports, making the arrangement counterproductive. The bottom line, inevitably, is sticking to the painful economic stabilization programme that successive governments have embraced on paper but have failed to stick to in practice. FM Dar knows that better than many, and PM Sharif cannot be oblivious to it. The question is: do they have the guts to do the needful within the short window of time Pakistan has?