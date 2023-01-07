FPCCI proposes energy plan

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Friday suggested the government to limit the use of electricity to only necessary lighting, appliances, and equipment at homes, offices, markets, and restaurants, rather than asking them to close earlier.

FPCCI chief Irfan Iqbal Sheikh estimated that practicing austerity in the aforementioned places and establishments all day long would save much more electricity than what closing shops, markets, and restaurants at 08:30pm could save. The country could reduce electricity consumption by 25 percent by limiting the use, he claimed.

Sheikh was of the view that reduced shop timings would result in business losses and layoffs as departmental stores and modern retailers fulfill their staffing needs through bifurcating their employees in two working shifts.