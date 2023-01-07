Kazakh envoy calls on LCCI

LAHORE: The ambassador of Kazakhstan visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday to discuss issues which were impeding trade between the two countries, a statement said.

The envoy, Yerzhan Kistafin, noted a number of problems, including lack of connectivity and visa regime for business people, and also inadequate logistical solutions.

Kistafin said Kazakhstan's deputy prime minister had led a delegation to Pakistan where they signed memorandums of understanding with many banks. “We are striving to create a system for exchanging money, and beginning to offer flights from Lahore and Karachi to Almaty this year,” he said.

The ambassador apprised that Kazakhstan could issue visas in no more than five days to the business community of Pakistan. The Kazakhstan honorary consul general in Lahore was also qualified to ease the visa process, he added.

Kistafin was of the view that in order to improve regional connectivity, they had conducted many sessions with the National Logistic Cell (NLC), and the NLC would be delivering goods between the two countries, he said.