Gold up Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs300 per tola on Friday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs183,700 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs257 to Rs157,493.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $9 to $1,839 per ounce.

Silver rates fell by Rs30 to Rs2,100 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs25.72 to Rs1,800.41.