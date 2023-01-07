Gold up Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs300 per tola on Friday.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs183,700 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs257 to Rs157,493.
In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $9 to $1,839 per ounce.
Silver rates fell by Rs30 to Rs2,100 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs25.72 to Rs1,800.41.
