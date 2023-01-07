Disappearing governance

LAHORE: Governments in the past 25 years have been fascinated by the concept of “One-Stop Shop" (OSS) to address administrative barriers and to provide a more streamlined and investor-friendly policy environment. The concept points to governance flaws in the system.

The basic idea was that an investor contacts a single entity to obtain all the necessary paperwork in a streamlined and coordinated process, rather than having to go through a labyrinth of different government bodies. This concept might have benefited some highly influential investors that were in direct contact with those in power. However, in many cases OSSs turned into “one-more-stop-shop” and the results have not been positive.

Governments use this concept as a tool to attract foreign investment without realising that facilitations through special arrangements make foreign investors nervous. They invest in economies where matters relating to approvals and service deliveries need no special arrangement and are available to all investors on merit.

This attracts both domestic and foreign investment. Foreign investors realise that domestic investors are staying away from establishing green field projects because of the bureaucratic snags and recurring bad governance that keep the costs high.

It would do wonders if the legal and regulatory codes are clarified and streamlined by eliminating duplicative, superfluous laws that increase the cost of doing business and invite corruption.

Private property rights needed to be accessible to all citizens clearly defined and strongly enforced. Further, taxation systems need to be further reformed for easy compliance, which will discourage income concealment and encourage profitable economic activity. Labour laws need to be reformed to allow for more flexibility.

The OSS might facilitate an investor at the initial stage of establishing the projects, but the administrative drawbacks would haunt them in long-term operations. Also, labour laws that look labour-friendly continue to exploit the workers and deny their actual right because the implementation agencies look the other way.

Foreign investors want the right to fire their workers if they are not satisfied with their performance. The legal process in this regard is lengthy and expensive.

Foreign investors abide by the law and mostly rethink their investment plans on this count only. The domestic investors do not bother about the law and fire their workers on will and despite protection in law they can do nothing.

Pakistan also badly needs improved corporate governance legislation. These include requirements for internationally accepted accounting principles, standards of disclosure, anti-conflict of interest, antitrust, prohibition of insider trading, and reforms of bankruptcy laws by instituting third and fourth generation reforms.

Serious efforts are needed to reform excessively bureaucratic government agencies and to strengthen their administrative and enforcement capacity. These agencies must have the capability and powers to enforce laws and regulations efficiently, effectively and inexpensively.

The transparency and efficiency of government agencies once established would open floodgates of investments from both domestic and foreign investors.

A quality, efficient, cost-effective infrastructure is essential for a democratic, market-based system (such as telecommunication and transport systems). Pakistan has adequate infrastructure on these counts and it can be further improved if investment starts coming in. These facilities will also encourage entrepreneurs to shift from informal to formal businesses.