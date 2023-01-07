Stocks end up on hints of IMF visit in 2-3 days

Stocks closed positive on Friday following the prime minister’s tipoff that a team of the International Monetary Fund would likely visit in 2-3 days for the 9th review, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index jumped 0.73 percent or 290.78 points to close at 41,007.52 points against 40,716.74 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 41,093.73 points, whereas intraday low was 40,684.55 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed bullish following the prime minister’s hints that a team of the IMF would visit Pakistan in 2-3 days after the Fund’s MD received an affirmation on completing the bailout programme.

Further, investors also weighed the PM’s talks with Chinese President regarding progress on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and likely gains from the COAS visit to Saudi Arabia, he added.

KSE-30 index also increased by 126.72 points or 0.84 percent to 15,180.10 points compared with 15,053.38 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 70 million shares to 181,976 million shares from 111.790 million shares. Value rose to Rs6.795 billion from Rs3.095 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.509 trillion from Rs6.489 trillion. Out of 320 companies active in the session, 164 closed in green, 139 in red and 17 remained unchanged.

Analyst Nabeel Haroon at Topline Securities said the index largely remained range-bound during the first half of the trading session. “However, positivity was observed in the second half of the trading session which can be attributed to news that IMF MD has assured an IMF team will visit Pakistan for review.”

A major contribution to the index came from Pak Petroleum, Pakistan Services, Engro, Oil and Gas Development Company, Dawood Hercules, Systems Limited and TRG, as they cumulatively contributed 356 points to the index. On the flip side, Millat Tractors, Meezan Bank, UBL, Mari Petroleum, Bank Al Habib and Nestle lost 102 points.

The highest increase was recorded in the shares of Pak Services, up Rs130 to close at Rs1,905/share, followed by Premium Tex, up Rs44.01 to close at Rs659/share. A significant decline was noted in the shares of Nestle Pakistan, down Rs209.90 to stand at Rs5,400.10/share, followed by Sapphire Fiber, down Rs101.07 to stand at Rs1,246/share.

Arif Habib Ltd said the week ended in the green zone for the PSX. “The market opened positive in the first session, but activity remained subdued through the end of the session,” it reported. “However, the bulls rallied as soon as the second session resumed with the news of an IMF team visiting Pakistan in the next week, and volumes climbed significantly across the board.”

Major activity was recorded in the E&P and refineries sector in expectations of resolution of gas circular debt.

Sectors that contributed to the performance included E&Ps (+118.0 points), technology and communication (+81.0 points), miscellaneous (+64.9 points), fertilisers (+62.3 points), and investment banks/ investment companies/ securities componies (+35.4 points).

Cnergyico PK remained the volume leader with 27.912 million shares. Its scrip increased by 27 paisas to stand at Rs4.05/share. It was followed by K-Electric with 17.660 million shares that closed lower by one paisa to Rs2.36/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Pak Refinery, Pak Petroleum, WorldCall Telecom, OGDC, Avanceon Ltd, TRG Pak Ltd, Sui Southern Gas Company, and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 50.274 million shares from 26.107 million shares previously.