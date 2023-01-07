Rupee inches down

KARACHI: The rupee ended marginally lower on Friday as traders kept an eye on the country’s ability to obtain funding from the IMF after PM Shebaz Sharif announced that a team from the Washington-based lender would be visiting Pakistan soon to complete the ninth review of the bailout programme.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 227.14 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 227.12.

The domestic currency lost 50 paisas to finish at 236.50 versus the greenback in the open market.

“As the country's foreign exchange reserves continue to diminish, the external account position has gotten worse, but the future movement of the rupee depends on getting assistance from the IMF,” a forex trader said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director (MD) has assured a team will visit Pakistan to conclude the pending review of the $6 billion loan programme, according to Sharif.

He said he had told the IMF MD that Pakistan wanted to complete the loan programme.

The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by $245 million to $5.6 billion as of December 30

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said before the end of the current month, China and Saudi Arabia were expected to increase Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves.

The delay in IMF funding of $1.1 billion has made Pakistan struggle to allay default fears. Islamabad and the IMF differ over a review of policy and reforms the Fund is requiring in Pakistan. The IMF’s programme’s review was supposed to be finished in November.

The IMF programme is connected to other essential foreign financings, making it difficult for the country to meet its external funding requirements. Up until June, they amounted to more than $30 billion and included imports, especially energy, and debt repayments.