ISLAMABAD; The killing of two senior officers of the Counter-Terrorism Wing on Tuesday shocked the nation, leaving family members and colleagues in mourning. Both the officers were part of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and had served their country with grit, bravery and dexterity.



Director Naveed Sadiq served ISI for more than 16 years. He was a highly respected officer, whose ability to withstand great pressure made him a force to be reckoned with, both within the ISI and outside. Those who knew him had a deep appreciation for his strength and ingenuity; he had conducted multiple operations against Daesh and al-Qaeda across the Punjab, keeping the people of the country’s largest province safe from violence and harm.

During the War Against Terror especially, Naveed remained a nightmare for terrorists and his role was vital in eradicating Daesh from the Punjab. His services to the country did not go unrecognised; he was the recipient of Pakistan’s second highest civil award, Sitara Shujaat, in March 2021.

Director Sadiq had a flair for the modern craft of intelligence and was a formidable enemy for those who wished to create instability and fear in the country. Therefore, he remained on the hit list of hostile elements for many years of his life. Yet he shrugged off these threats to his life as occupational hazard and remained unflinching in his efforts to protect the country. Sadiq embraced martyrdom while being on operational duty on January 3, 2023, leaving behind an enviable legacy of professionalism and effective performance. He left a permanent mark on the organization he was part of and became an inspiration for his colleagues. Officers like Inspector Nasir Abbas operate behind the scenes and their invaluable services to their country are often hidden from the public. Inspector Nasir’s killing appears to be a senseless tragedy, yet it is important to remember that his life was spent in pursuit of a noble duty; to serve and protect his countrymen from enemies internal and external.

Those who knew Inspector Nasir Abbas Shaheed have only high praises for his years of service with the ISI. His colleagues talk about the time he spent in Multan, where he was part of several successful operations against terrorist networks of Al-Qaeda and Daesh.

Inspector Abbas was not only deeply embedded within the security network of the south Punjab region, having a strong source network, he was also instrumental in the facilitation of successful operations against terrorist groups. His enemies recognised him as a fearsome opponent and was also on the hit list of several terrorist outfits, facing a number of threats to his life every day. Like Director Sadiq, Inspector Abbas took these threats in stride and remained unshakeable in his resolve. Inspector Nasir Abbas embraced martyrdom while on duty, leaving behind a legacy of cunning, strength and determination.

Both the officers will be deeply missed by the families and their colleagues and the nation will remain indebted to their tremendous services.