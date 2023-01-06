Two suicide bombers among 11 terrorists killed in S Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed 11 terrorists, including two suicide bombers, in Wana, South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

Security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in general area Wana, South Waziristan District, and successfully foiled a high profile terrorist activity.

During an intense exchange of fire, 11 terrorists, including terrorist commander Hafizullah alias Tor Hafiz, and two suicide bombers were killed.

A huge quantity of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of police in South Waziristan District.