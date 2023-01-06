All set for asset declaration system for bureaucrats

ISLAMABAD: To implement a structural benchmark for reviving the stalled IMF programme, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has granted its nod for the placement of an asset declaration system for bureaucrats from grades 17 to 22, and its regulations will be released within the ongoing month.

The IMF made it mandatory to declare assets owned by elected and un-elected members of the federal cabinet. The Cabinet Division established a mechanism for securing asset details of elected and un-elected federal cabinet members. However, the asset declaration system for bureaucrats was not yet in place, so deadlines were missed.

This structural benchmark was missed twice, as the IMF made it mandatory to install this system by March 2022, and the second deadline was set for September 2022.

Now the FBR’s Board in Council, which met under the Chairman Asim Ahmed here on Thursday, has granted its nod for the establishment of asset declaration system in true letter and spirit. Its exact regulations will be made public within the ongoing month.

The Pakistani authorities have committed to the IMF that to further advance transparency, accountability and integrity in the public sector, the government will issue regulations to establish an electronic asset declaration system that is comprehensive (i.e. covering assets beneficially owned or located abroad), centrally held with the Federal Board of Revenue, covering federal civil servants in Basic Pay Scale (BPS) 17 to 22, accessible to entities authorised by law (including banks for the limited purposes of conducting customer due diligence as required for the provision of banking services), and effectively verified.

It will also institutionalise public access to annual declarations for all members (elected and un-elected) of the federal government cabinet of Pakistan.

The Finance (Supplementary) Act of 2022 authorises the FBR to provide access to asset declarations of politically exposed persons and public servants in BPS-17 and above (including their spouses, children, benamidars, or when they are the beneficial owner).

Together with the Establishment Division, SBP, and Financial Monitoring Unit, the FBR will issue regulations to facilitate access to law enforcement and banks. “We are undertaking the second review cycle under the UNCAC implementation mechanism and will publish the full report, including the findings, analysis and recommendations for improving the anti-corruption framework.”

A task force, to be established by the Ministry of Law and Justice and undertaken in consultation with the Ministry of Finance, with participation and inputs from reputable independent experts with international experience and civil society organisations, will complete and publish a comprehensive review of the institutional framework of our anti-corruption institutions (including the National Accountability Bureau) to enhance their independence and effectiveness in investigating and prosecuting corruption cases, with proposals for legislative amendments as appropriate (new end-January 2023 SB).

The task force will also recommend appropriate structural reform measures that strengthen the independence of anti-corruption institutions, prevent political influence and persecution and provide for transparency and accountability controls against abuse of power.