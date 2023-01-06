5.8 magnitude quake jolts parts of Pakistan. Representational image.

ISLAMABAD: A moderate earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan, confirmed the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) on Thursday, with no loss of life so far.

However, the US Geological Survey claimed that the magnitude of Thursday’s quake was recorded as 5.5 on the Richter scale.

The seismic centre said that the earthquake tremors were felt in Gilgit, Jhelum, Chakwal, Pakpattan, Lakki Marwat, Nowshera, Swat, Malakand, Azad Kashmir, and other areas of the country.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan’s Hindukush region, while its depth was 173 kilometres, according to the seismological centre. It shook not only parts of Pakistan but also neighbouring India and Afghanistan. The earthquake’s effects were also felt in Peshawar, Lower Dir, Chitral, Khyber District, Waziristan, Tank, Bajaur, Mardan, Parachinar, Murree, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Multan, Sheikhupura, Chiniot and Kotli.