Country heading towards polls: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said Thursday that the country is heading towards general elections, adding conspiracies like technocrat government will fail.
Fawad took his Twitter to write, “The country is heading towards general elections and PTI workers should prepare for election campaign. Conspiracies like technocrat government will fail”. “Imran Khan will form a stable government as a result of general elections, as the last weeks of the current government have begun,” he claimed.
