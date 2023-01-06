Future Fest 2023 starts today

LAHORE: Future Fest 2023 is scheduled to start today (Friday) and will continue till Sunday, January 8, at Expo Centre here.
The three-day event will bring together leaders from more than 50 industries with 200 exhibitors, 500 startups, and 300 international speakers from more than 30 countries. Expect entrepreneurs, policymakers, thought leaders, investors, and innovators to present a weekend of leadership on the theme of #SaveTheFuture. Start Time on all 3 days is 10:00am.
KARACHI: The Senior special secretary of Sindh Assembly Secretariat, Muhammad Khan Rind declared in the Sindh High...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said Thursday that the country is heading towards...
ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee took notice of the increase in the membership fee of the Islamabad Club and...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four personnel of police, who were guarding polio teams, sustained injuries when a group of...
ISLAMABAD: In a fresh wave of Covid-19, 33 more people were tested positive for the Covid-19 countrywide in 3,942...
LANDIKOTAL: An Afghan citizen was killed while a few others, including a Pakistani paramilitary soldier, sustained...
Comments