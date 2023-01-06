Field officers ordered to check smuggling of wheat, flour

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal has directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure timely resolution of complaints received on the Qeemat Punjab app and raise public awareness about the use of this app.

He gave this directive while presiding over a meeting held to review the prices and availability of food items, especially flour, ghee, pulses and vegetables, at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting decided to increase supply in the market and establish trucking points for one week to eliminate the impression of flour shortage. The authorities briefed the chief secretary that flour is available in all the districts at the fixed price and there is no shortage anywhere.

The chief secretary ordered the field officers to intensify efforts to check illegal transportation of wheat and flour. He mentioned that providing relief to the people from inflation is the first priority of the government.