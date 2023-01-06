Cold, foggy weather forecast

LAHORE: Cold and foggy weather was recorded in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts while a westerly wave was likely to enter western and upper parts of the country from Friday evening. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most areas while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

They predicted that dense fog was likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh while frost was expected in Pothohar region during morning hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with light rain (snowfall) was likely in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -15°C while in Lahore, it was 3.3°C and maximum was 13°C.—Correspondent