Cold, foggy weather forecast

LAHORE: Cold and foggy weather was recorded in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts while a westerly wave was likely to enter western and upper parts of the country from Friday evening. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most areas while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.
They predicted that dense fog was likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh while frost was expected in Pothohar region during morning hours.
However, partly cloudy weather with light rain (snowfall) was likely in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -15°C while in Lahore, it was 3.3°C and maximum was 13°C.—Correspondent
KARACHI: The Senior special secretary of Sindh Assembly Secretariat, Muhammad Khan Rind declared in the Sindh High...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said Thursday that the country is heading towards...
ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee took notice of the increase in the membership fee of the Islamabad Club and...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four personnel of police, who were guarding polio teams, sustained injuries when a group of...
ISLAMABAD: In a fresh wave of Covid-19, 33 more people were tested positive for the Covid-19 countrywide in 3,942...
LANDIKOTAL: An Afghan citizen was killed while a few others, including a Pakistani paramilitary soldier, sustained...
Comments