Pakistan U15s tumble out of BJO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday tumbled out of the Under-15 category in the British Junior Open (BJO) Squash Championship with last survivor Mubeen Khan losing in the third round.

Jack Elriani defeated Mubeen 11-9, 11-7, 11-5. Earlier, Azan Ali Khan (Pak) lost to Omair Athar (USA) 12-10, 7-11, 5-11, 11-13 in the second round of the same category.

Mubeen though defeated Enael Houllier (USA) 11-5, 11-4, 11-2 in the first round but was beaten in the second.

Results: Boys’ Under-13 category: Ahmed Rayyan Khalil (Pak) bt Aiden Chan (USA) 11-2, 11-5, 11-4; Nouman Khan (Pak) bt Bilbert Harrington (Eng) 11-5, 11-2, 11-2.

Boys’ Under-15 category: Jack Elriani bt Mubeen 11-9, 11-7, 11-5; Azan Ali Khan (Pak) lost to Omair Athar (USA) 12-10, 7-11, 5-11, 11-13.

Boys’ Under-17 category: Abdullah Nawaz (Pak) bt Sibastian Hylland (Norway) 11-9, 11-5, 2-11, 11-5; Huraira Khan lost to Archie Turnbull (Wal) 8-11, 8-11, 16-14, 10-12.

Boys’ Under-19 category: Nooor Zaman (Pak) bt Callan Venkatesan (USA) 11-5, 11-3, 11-2, Muhammad Hamza Khan bt Stanley Sykes (Eng) 11-4, 11-5, 11-3.