26 teams to feature in Faridon Setna LDH Golf

KARACHI: Over 100 players will feature in the 3rd edition of the Faridon Setna LDH Golf Tournament here at the Karachi Golf Club on Sunday.

Dr Zeryab Setna, Medical Superintendent of Lady Dufferin Hospital (LDH), said on Thursday that a total of 26 teams will take part in the tournament which will be played on Texas Scramble format.

“Engro is the lead sponsor and we are deeply obliged to them and our other sponsors including Colgate Palmolive, Ismail Industries (Candyland), Habib Metropolitan Bank, Meezan Bank, Sukkur Beverages, Dynea, Dalda, Martin Dow and others,” said Dr Setna.

LDH - one of the largest reputable maternity hospitals in Karachi for the economically underprivileged mothers and infants - is organising the tournament to raise funds in an effort to continue its fight against maternal and newborn mortality in Pakistan.

The Hospital was established in 1894 by Lady Hariot Dufferin - the wife of the Viceroy of India at that time, moved by the plight of young Indian women while giving birth. Today, LDH has a capacity of 300 beds with 4 state of the art operation theatres, prenatal and postnatal wards, ultrasound department, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), labour rooms, latest outpatient department (OPD) that houses radiology (including CT Scan & Fluoroscopy facilities) and pharmacy and provides state of the art healthcare to all irrespective of cast colour or creed.

LDH is playing a crucial role in saving lives of marginalized mothers and infants, from providing high quality obstetric, gynecological and neo-natal pediatric facilities to training midwives coming from rural/underdeveloped areas.

According to the UN, our country faces the highest rate of newborn deaths in the world and one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the region and 80% of these deaths can be prevented.