Team named for Junior Davis Cup

ISLAMABAD: A three-member team has been finalised to represent Pakistan in the Junior Davis Cup Under-16 Qualifying event scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan from May 8.
Before Davis Cup, junior players are to figure in Dhaka event and later Under-14 event in Sri Lanka.
The trials to select the team were conducted here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on January 4 and 5.
Eight players were invited for the trials as per their rankings and performance and the three players have been selected after completion of the trials.
The national junior team now comprises Hamza Roman, Nadir Reza Mirza and Abubakar Talha. Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan will be accompanying the team as non-playing captain/ coach.
PTF president Senator Salim Saifullah Khan has congratulated the selected players and wished them good luck. He also advised them to display their best performance.
