Final Test evenly poised, says Bracewell

KARACHI: New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell on Thursday said that their second Test is ‘evenly poised’ going into the final day.

“I think it’s very evenly poised at the moment,” Bracewell told reporters after the fourth day’s play.

“Obviously 320 runs on the final day is a tough task but the wicket has not deteriorated too much,” Bracewell said. “I think it's still very much in the balance at the moment. The first hour tomorrow will go a long way to win the match for either side, I think,” said Bracewell.

“You always give respect to the opposition. It was a tough period when Tom and I came together. I think we got the balance too good today and we put ourselves in the position where we could accelerate and get to a score, we were comfortable with heading into the last day.

“Ish Sodhi when he came round the wicket and bowled into the rough he certainly got the assistance for this style of bowling. But the straighter part of the wicket is not turning much and we will have to be very smart to use the bowlers tomorrow to try to get the most of what's on offer from the wicket,” he said.

“There is also little bit of assistance for the seamers as well so we are a very balanced side going into the last day. Tom and I did a great job this evening and Ajaz and myself tried to try and get through some spin overs. Yes, we feel all bases covered in terms of throwing a few shots at Pakistan tomorrow and hopefully it will be an entertaining day’s cricket on day-five,” Bracewell said.

“It’s a real privilege to be playing international cricket. You certainly don’t take any game for granted. I am enjoying my time here and I have played a couple of tough innings before this one and am adjusting to play in different conditions. I am really enjoying the challenge of traveling around the world and trying to play on different wickets and trying to learn as fast as I can. You come up against some totally different things that you have been exposed to in domestic cricket.”