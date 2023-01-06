Pakistan in trouble chasing 319 to win NZ Test series

KARACHI: There is this lack of confidence in this Pakistan Test team that allows rival captains to take bold decisions. Ben Stokes took a few in a recent series here and England walked away with a stunning 3-0 whitewash.

On Thursday evening here at the National Stadium, Tim Southee took a similarly brave decision as he declared New Zealand’s second innings at 277-5. This gave Pakistan a victory target of 319 from around 93 overs – a stiff yet gettable one on a pitch that isn’t holding any demons.

And within the first ten minutes of Pakistan’s response, it seemed that Southee’s bold call will pay off. The home team lost two wickets, including that of opener Abdullah Shafique, without opening their account, allowing New Zealand to end day four in a commanding position. They need to take eight more wickets in 90 overs on the final day to achieve a rare Test series triumph on Pakistani soil.

It's not game over for Pakistan, though. They have the likes of skipper Babar Azam, who is yet to win or even save a Test for Pakistan this season. They have Imam-ul-Haq, who has been in prolific form. Then there is Shan Masood, who has shown glimpses of his talents but is yet to produce the sort of innings that can cement his place in this Test line-up.

There is the first innings centurion Saud Shakeel. Add to the list the name of Sarfaraz Ahmed, who has scored three consecutive fifties in this series, and you have a line-up that can counter New Zealand’s bowling attack. A match-winning knock is due on Babar, who has been under fire for his unimpressive captaincy in the red-format. Under him Pakistan have lost back-to-back home series against Australia and England on home soil and cannot afford to go down in the ongoing one against New Zealand.

Sarfaraz, too, will need to redeem himself after squandering a series of chances behind the stumps in the ongoing Test, three of them dropped on the fourth day.

No team has chased more than 314 to win a Test in Pakistan, which the hosts achieved against Australia in Karachi 1994. It would be a great achievement if Babar and Co somehow manage to overcome the Blackcaps today.

Reverting to the fourth day’s play, Southee dismissed Shafique with the second ball of Pakistan´s second innings before Ish Sodhi bowled nightwatchman Mir Hamza in the last over.

New Zealand declared their second innings ten minutes before close on 277-5 after Michael Bracewell hit a career-best 74 not out and Tom Blundell 74 – the pair turning the tide with a 127-run fifth wicket stand.

Pakistan had the match under control when they had New Zealand struggling at 128-4 from 76-1 at lunch, removing Tom Latham (62), Kane Williamson (41) and Henry Nicholls (five).

But Blundell, dropped on 21 by Sarfaraz off spinner Abrar Ahmed, punished the home team with seven boundaries and a six before holing out off Agha Salman.

Bracewell, whose previous best of 49 was against England earlier this year, was also dropped on 59 by Sarfaraz off Salman.

In the post-lunch session New Zealand lost three wickets in the space of 50 balls and 14 runs.

Latham was smartly caught off a miscued flick at short mid-wicket by Abrar Ahmed from fast-bowler Naseem Shah.

With the total unmoved on 114, in the next over Ahmed trapped Williamson leg-before. Hasan Ali had Nicholls caught soon after as New Zealand lost three wickets off 50 balls for 14 runs.

Field umpires Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar had a horrible day with three of their decisions overturned.

New Zealand were jolted in the second over of their innings when Mir Hamza bowled Conway with his first delivery.

It was the first time Conway fell without scoring in his 12-match Test career.

Pakistan wasted two leg-before referrals on Williamson when the batter was on seven and nine, while Latham overturned a decision against him on 36 – all off Ahmed.

At the start of the day, Pakistan were dismissed for 408 after adding just one run to their overnight score, in response to New Zealand´s 449 first-innings total.

Spinner Ish Sodhi had last man Ahmed trapped leg-before for nought, leaving centurion Saud Shakeel stranded on the other end.

Shakeel was unbeaten on 125 after a resistance-packed 493 minutes at the crease, hitting 17 boundaries in his maiden hundred. Ajaz Patel finished with 3-88 and Sodhi 3-95.

Score Board

New Zealand won the toss

New Zealand 1st innings 449

Pakistan 1st innings 408

New Zealand 2nd innings

Latham c Ahmed b Naseem 62

Conway b Hamza 0

Williamson lbw b Ahmed 41

Nicholls c Azam b Hasan 5

Blundell c Haq b Salman 74

Bracewell not out 74

Mitchell not out 6

Extras: (b4, lb8, nb2, w1) 15

Total: 82 overs 277/5d

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-114, 3-114, 4-128, 5-255

Bowling: Naseem 13-3-43-1, Hamza 11-2-38-1, Ahmed 33-6-103-1, Hasan 11-1-39-1, Salman 14-3-42-1

Pakistan 2nd innings

Shafique b Southee 0

Imam not out 0

Hamza b Sodhi 0

Total: 2.5 overs 0

Did not bat: Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-0

Bowling: Southee 1-1-0-1, Henry 1-1-0-0, Sodhi 0.5-0-0-1

Umpires: Alex Wharf, Aleem Dar