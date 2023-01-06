Junaid Safdar confirms not joining politics for now

LONDON: Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s son Muhammad Junaid Safdar has said he will not be standing in elections and will not be taking part in politics for now.

Speaking to Geo News over the phone after reaching Lahore on Thursday night, Junaid Safdar clarified that he will not be joining politics as he settles in Pakistan full time after completing his education in the United Kingdom.

He said “I am not interested in Pakistani politics for now. I have only moved to Pakistan to fulfill responsibilities owed to my mother and family. I will be assisting my mother in her work and family matters but I will not be taking part in politics.”

Media speculation started after The News reported that Maryam Nawaz Sharif will be returning to Pakistan in the third week of January and that her son will reach Pakistan ahead of her to settle full time in Lahore to help his mother.

It was also speculated that Junaid Safdar will be taking part in upcoming elections but he clarified that he had no such intention at this point of time. Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz left for Geneva on Wednesday afternoon from London to spend a week there. Junaid Safdar was with her mother and grandfather when the family spent about three weeks in Europe on holidays in October and November.

Junaid Safdar has done two masters and two bachelor degrees from UK universities, including a degree from the University of Cambridge last summer. He is a polo enthusiast and has won many competitions when playing for UK universities.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will return to London from Geneva in about a week and then Maryam Nawaz will leave for Pakistan.

A date for Nawaz Sharif’s return has not been finalised but sources say that preparations are underway for his return to Pakistan in a few months. Junaid Safdar confirmed that his mother planned to return to Pakistan in the third week and will be focusing full time on politics.