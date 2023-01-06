Turkey suspends funding for pro-Kurdish party

ANKARA: A top Turkish court on Thursday suspended funding for the main pro-Kurdish party ahead of its possible ban over alleged terrorism ties.

The constitutional court decision deprives the Peoples´ Democratic Party (HDP) -- parliament´s second-largest opposition group -- of a key source of income heading into a general election due by June.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses the party of being the political wing of outlawed militants who have been waging a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state. The HDP denies formal links to the fighters and accuses the government of targeting the party because of its fervent opposition to Erdogan.

Thousands of supporters and dozens of its current and former officials currently languish in jail on highly contentious charges that have strained Turkey´s relations with leading allies in the West.

The party compared Thursday´s court ruling to an illegal seizure of assets and vowed to win in the polls. “This is yet another blow to democratic politics,” HDP spokeswoman Ebru Gunay told reporters.

“This decision will not intimidate us,” she said. “Now, we are more committed and more determined. Now, we are more militant.” Emma Sinclair-Webb of Human Rights Watch said the decision offered more proof “that Erdogan´s government uses courts to disadvantage, remove and punish the political opposition”.