LONDON: The UK´s average temperature exceeded 10 degrees Celsius last year for the first time since records began -- a once-in-500 years event without man-made climate change.

The Met Office confirmed on Thursday that 2022 was the country´s hottest year on record with an average temperature of 10.03 degrees Celsius. Since records began in 1884, the 10 warmest years have occurred from 2003, the meteorological service said, confirming trends reported elsewhere in Europe this winter.