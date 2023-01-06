18 people die in Nigeria road accident

KANO, Nigeria: As many as 18 people were killed when two vehicles collided in northern Nigeria´s Bauchi state, a road safety official said on Thursday.

A bus carrying 17 passengers went up in flames after a head-on collision with a truck outside Nabardo village in Toro district late on Wednesday, said Yusuf Abdullahi, head of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Bauchi state. “All the 17 passengers and the driver were burnt to death,” Abdullahi said, blaming the accident on speeding. The three occupants of the truck were unharmed in the collision, Abdullahi added.