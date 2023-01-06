US man kills his family of seven, then self: Utah police

LOS ANGELES: A man shot and killed his family of seven, including five children, then turned the gun on himself, US police said on Thursday.
Officers in the small Utah town of Enoch City found eight bodies -- one of them that of a four-year-old -- after being called by friends and relatives who were concerned for the family. A spokesman for Enoch City said police had discovered three adults and five children at a single-family home, all dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. “Evidence suggests that the suspect took his own life after killing seven others in the home,” a statement from the town said, naming him as 42-year-old Michael Haight.
