Hindu far-right protesters vandalise ‘Pathaan’ posters

NEW DELHI: The troubles for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan seem neverending. The protests against Khan’s comeback film have gained momentum as several men from the Hindu group Bajrang Dal visited the Alpha One mall in Ahmedabad and caused a massive commotion in the multiplex area, by tearing down the posters of Pathaan and destroying the cut-out posters of King Khan and Padukone.

According to Bollywood Hungama, “The group also threatened the multiplex officials to ban the release of the film in theatres.” In a video shared online by ANI, the group members shouted slogans and destroyed the mall property, despite multiple warnings from mall authorities.

This, however, isn’t the first time Khan’s upcoming film has received flak from right-wingers. Several protests were staged against the film as well. The outlet reported that a group named Veer Shivaji group planned protests on the streets, at a road intersection, in Indore where they burnt the effigies of Khan. Last month, folding under the pressure posed by Hindu right-wingers, the Censor Board of Film Certification India directed the makers of Khan, Padukone and John Abraham-starrer to make changes to their ‘controversial song’, Besharam Rang. Now, Hindustan Times reported that the film has been given a green signal after 10 changes and cuts.

“At least three changes have been made to the controversial song Besharam Rang - close-up shots of “buttocks, side-pose and sensuous dance movements during the lyrics Bahut Tang Kiya” have been removed,” the publication shared. The report added that the certificate does not mention whether the saffron outfit, which has been the centre of controversies around and protests against the film, was removed or changed.