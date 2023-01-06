PMLN’s popularity graph declines due to inflation, admits Safdar

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar on Thursday admitted that the popularity graph of his party had declined owing to the inflation, but it was still the single largest and most popular political party in the country.

“If our government didn’t take unpopular decisions to revive the economy smashed by the incapable PTI government, this country could have gone bankrupt,” he told a public gathering in the Danna area.

Captain Safdar, who inaugurated development projects which were left incomplete by the previous PTI government, said that the popularity graph of the PMLN would go up soon after party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif lands in the country.

“Nawaz Sharif will return very soon and will put the country on the road to prosperity and development once again,” he added.

The former lawmaker and spouse of the PMLN senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had inaugurated the mega development projects which would bring a major change in people’s lives in Mansehra and the rest of the Hazara division.

“These are Sharifs who want to put this country on the way to prosperity and development, and Hazara Motorway is an eye-opener for political rivals,” Safdar said.

He added that the laying of the natural gas distribution lines for the Agroor and Tanawal would start this month. “The Manchora Dam being built near Oghi will bring an agricultural revolution in the lives of peasants settled in Agroor and Tanawal as hundreds of thousands of kanals of barren land will be brought under cultivation,” Safdar said.