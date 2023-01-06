KP govt okays water supply scheme for Mansehra

PESHAWAR: Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved Gravity Flow Water Supply Scheme for Mansehra city.

According to the handout, the scheme would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 18.583 billion which will provide clean drinking water to over 2,000,00 population of the city.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan termed the approval of the mega scheme as an important achievement of the KP government and good news for the people of district Mansehra. He hoped the project on completion would provide an all-time solution to the longstanding issue of clean drinking water in the city.

He said the KP government was working to resolve public issues, adding the work on drinking water supply schemes in different parts of the province was underway.

The chief minister said the KP government has initiated a Cities Improvement Project worth Rs. 97 billion for streamlining the civic services delivery with a special focus on the drinking water supply and solid waste management system.

Under the project, he added, work on drinking water supply schemes has already been initiated in the different divisional headquarters of the province.

Mahmood Khan said

the KP government is committed to resolving the issue of drinking water for the inhabitants of KP in general and major cities in particular.