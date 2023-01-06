SCCI accuses federal govt of pursuing anti-business policies

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Thursday accused the coalition government at the Centre of pursuing anti-business policies and expressed concern over the lawlessness in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The economic situation is going from bad to worse with each passing day. The national economy has been brought to complete collapse,” SCCI President Muhammad Ishaq said while talking to the media along with other businesspersons.

Muhammad Ishaq said business and industrial growth had slowed down over the last eight months owing to the enforcement of policies which, he said, were against the businesses. He asked the government to revisit its policies and consult the business community to put the economy on the right track.

Citing statistics, the SCCI chief said electricity was being provided to businesses and industries in return for heavy tariffs. He added that charges in the name of quarterly tariff and fuel adjustment prices were being collected to the tune of billions of rupees from industries and now fixed charges had been imposed as well. He maintained that industries were working in a difficult situation and imposing huge power tariffs was unfair.

He alleged that a huge amount was recovered in the name of fixed charges in power bills from even closed industrial units last month and demanded the abolition of fixed charges.

The SCCI chief expressed reservations over the ban on the opening of Letters of Credit (LCs) for the last four months. He said over 100,000 LCs have been blocked so far. This has left stuck up 1800 containers of a private company at the Karachi Port.

He said the federal government and the State Bank of Pakistan were answerable for this scenario as 10.8 billion dollars imported consignments had been stuck up at the Karachi Port. He said the situation had come to such a situation that a trader cannot import even 1500 to 1600 dollars of raw materials.

On the other hand, Muhammad Ishaq said, the dollar shortage was creating difficulties for the business community. He feared that the industries may close down in the coming days if the current situation prevailed in the country.

He expressed concerns about the increasing lawlessness in KP. “The current state of the security situation is creating great unrest among the business community as traders are continuously receiving extortion calls and threats from foreign SIMS,” he complained.

The SCCI chief expressed dissatisfaction at the performance of the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), calling it a white elephant. He demanded to completely abolish the PEDO or change the current management of the organization.

He opposed the ban on the sale of plastic bags, saying that no such restriction was imposed in Punjab and Quetta, which reflected the double standards of the government. He urged the government to review the decision to save the investment of billions of rupees in the plastic manufacturing sector.

SCCI senior vice-president Shahid Hussain gave figures for the declining Pak-Afghan bilateral trade. He said the trade volume had dropped to 800 million dollars which used to be 2.5 billion dollars a few years back whereas trade with five Central Asian Republics was around 75 billion dollars of which Pakistan’s share was only around 465 million dollars.

He flayed the restrictions on the KP traders to carry out trade with China, urging the government to have a balanced approach while in trade and friendship with China.