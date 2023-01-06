Seminar on UDHR’s diamond jubilee held

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Thursday said that protection of human rights was the top priority of the provincial government and pragmatic steps were being taken in line with international standards to this effect.

The chief secretary was addressing a seminar on human rights organised by the Directorate General of Law and Human Rights (DGLHR) at the Peshawar Press Club.

“The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHRs), adopted in 1948 is a seminal event in human history when the first-ever global standard setting on fundamental rights was accomplished,” said Dr Shahzad Bangash.

The chief secretary stated that to protect human rights a post of additional deputy commissioner (Human Rights) was created at the district level.

In addition, he said, the whole administrative structure of protection of the rights of the people through multiple offices including the Provincial Ombudsman, the Ombudsperson on Women Harassment at Workplace, the Right to Public Services (RTS) Commission, the KP Information Commission, district level ADR mechanisms and the human rights committees would play vital role in protecting human rights.

The chief secretary appreciated DGLHR for launching an awareness campaign about fundamental rights on the occasion of UDHR’s diamond jubilee.

Addressing the seminar, Director General DGLHR Dr Saad Khan said that there were nine important human rights treaties at the international level, of which Pakistan had ratified seven.

The presidents of Khyber Union of Journalists and Peshawar Press Club emphasised the importance of freedom of expression, especially freedom of press as a fundamental human right.

Provincial Ombudsman Rukhshanda Naz, Chief Information Commissioner Farah Hamid Khan, Chairperson Commission on the Status of Women Rafat Sardar, Law Secretary Masood Ahmed and prominent social activist Qamar Naseem also spoke on the occasion.

All the speakers stressed that Pakistan was bound to implement universal human rights standards with reference to women, children, disabled persons, minorities and other vulnerable segments of the society under the treaty.