Minister reviews ADP schemes of irrigation

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan chaired a review meeting regarding the Annual Development Programme of north and
south zone of Irrigation Department for 2022-23 on Thursday.
Secretary Irrigation Mohammad Ayaz, Additional Secretary Naser Ali, Chief Engineer South Nasir Ghafoor Khan, Chief Engineer North Ishaq Khan, and other officials attended the meeting, says a handout issued here.
At the meeting, the minister was given a briefing on the ongoing projects under the Annual Development Programme for the year 2022-23 and the pace of progress and other issues.
The meeting was informed that under ADP 2022-23, work is underway on 68 projects in the south zone of the Irrigation Department and 80 projects in the north zone.
