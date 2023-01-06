Khyber Jirga asks government to restore peace

BARA: A grand jirga of the all tribes in Khyber district asked the government to restore peace as the tribal people have been faced with unrest for the last 17 years.

Member Provincial Minister (MPA) Shafiq Afridi, Bara chairman Mufti Kafeel, former federal minister Hameedullah Jan Afridi, Bara Seyasi Ittehad president Shah Faisal, political parties’ activists, local elders and police officials attended the event.

The speakers said that the killers of Kabeer Afridi must be brought to justice forthwith. Kabir Afridi was killed by unidentified people within the Malikdinkhel and Bar Qambarkhel areas last week.

The speakers said that the tribal districts were being humiliated due to terrorism and war for a long time.

They added that the government had taken $33 billion to restore peace in tribal areas but did not give anything to the tribal people, which is why now the tribal people would not hesitate to sacrifice to any extent for peace.

The speakers urged that the Khyber police should arrest the culprits involved in the killing of Kabir Afridi Shaheed as soon as possible and bring the facts before the public, otherwise the scope of the protest would be extended to Peshawar.

They said that they would not stop the protest and the action committee of Bara Seyasi Ittehad and Bar Qambarkhel elders would hold a meeting next Sunday and decide the future course of action.

A few days ago, 21-year-old Kabeer Afridi was ambushed on the road after he had left home to his relatives.