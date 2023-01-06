Consultation on child protection held

PESHAWAR: National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC), in collaboration with UNICEF, organised a consultation on Institutional Framework for Child Protection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a hotel here on Thursday.

The objective of the consultation was to discuss and to adopt a systematic approach to child protection issues in KP who are subject to various forms of violence, exploitation and abuse, which can be physical, emotional or sexual, including economic exploitation.

NCRC Chairperson Afshan Tehseen highlighted the importance of child protection in Pakistan, stressing that children are an essential element of society and that education and a safe environment are their fundamental right and that parents and the community play an important role in protecting children.

Arshad Khan, Secretary Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighted the challenges in the education sector.

He shared that there is enough education infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, both in the merged and settled districts, but the low

enrolment rate and persistently high dropout rate of about 71 million children aged 5-6 years in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a challenge, and the role of the community, especially parents and the media, is very important.

He informed that there are more than 10,000 Afghan children studying in different schools and that the impression that they cannot be admitted to schools is wrong.

Mohammad Ali Babakhel, Additional IGP Operations of KP, highlighted the role of police in handling child protection cases in the province. He shared the details of police officers listed in the KP Police Act, 2017 and informed that KP is the only province with its own Police Act in Pakistan.

Other speakers also addressed the event on the occasion. The event was well attended by government officials, UN Agencies, Judiciary, NGOs, lawyers, various associations and academia.