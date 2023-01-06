Progress on heritage, culture projects reviewed

Islamabad : Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam on Thursday presided over a meeting to review progress on various projects of National Heritage and Culture Division.
Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division Fareena Mazhar, Senior Joint Secretary Muhammad Bilal and other officials concerned were also present. The meeting was informed regarding the status of various projects and initiatives taken on the directive of the Adviser to the Prime Minister.
Engr Amir Muqam directed the departments concerned to effectively implement the initiatives taken by the incumbent government and instructed the officials to start the process for the appointment of departmental heads on the vacant posts. He assured all possible support for the improvement in the performance of the division and attached departments.
