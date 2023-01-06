Promoting skill education supported

Islamabad : Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong appreciated the initiative taken by Tang International Education Group Pakistan subsidiary for promoting technical/skills education and vocational training programmes in the country.

He promised to provide all possible assistance to achieve this task. He was talking with Max Ma, executive president of the group during a meeting held here at the embassy. About the meeting, Max Ma told WealthPK that it was very productive and we exchanged views as to how to expand the educational network in Pakistan through the support of Chinese institutions.

Max Ma highlighted their work that was carried out over the past decade and said, they have adhered to the principle of servicing the educational industry.

Utilising Internet technology to enhance teaching and learning efficiency, he said the organisation is steadfastly committed to assisting people from all walks of life to study the Chinese language and comprehend Chinese culture. About the main disciplines of Tang International Education group, Max said, the ongoing Sino-Foreign Joint School Dual Diploma Joint Education Programme of the China Cooperation, Chinese Commerce Culture, Technology Training, Education Employment (CCTE) is designed for international students who wish to obtain additional China education experience and certificates while continuing their national higher education.

This programme is given by international schools with the cooperative effort between Pakistani and Chinese institutions. The majority of the disciplines are chosen to recruit students. These disciplines are extremely popular in the world, promoting a strong connection to transcultural careers at schools both in China and Pakistan. About their work in Pakistan, he said they promote technical education, languages and vocational training.