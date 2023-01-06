IT expo, business gala held

Rawalpindi : Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) organised a business gala and IT expo, here on Thursday, with an aim to highlight innovative creative business ideas developed by students and to provide them entrepreneurship opportunities in order to cope with the challenge of unemployment.

The expo will also provide an opportunity to bring together all stakeholders from the public, private, academia, social sectors on one platform to explore new technologies/innovations in the field of IT. The event was organised by PMAS-AAUR, University Institute of Information Technology (UIIT) & Management Sciences (UIMS).

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman was the chief guest while University Registrar Aqeel Sultan, deans/directors, faculty members and a large number of students were also present. A number of activities including speed programming, quiz competition, digital photography & video documentary, e-gaming, business gala, marketing, food stalls, sales, branding and advertising were performed in this event.

In addition to UIIT and UIMS, three other university affiliated institutes including BIIT, BIMS, and GIMS were also a part of this event. Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman inaugurated the event and visited the stalls. He encouraged the students to keep on making efforts for starting businesses which would provide employment to the poor people in Pakistan. He said that this expo will provide entrepreneurship opportunities to the students so that they could become employers instead of seeking employment. He also appreciated the efforts of Prof. Dr. Yaser Hafeez & organisers for organising such a successful event.

A research journal “Journal of Management Sciences and Computing” was also launched to promote the research culture in both the institutes.